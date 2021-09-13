Duskull is the star of Pokémon Go's Community Day in October

HQ

Niantic has shared that ghost-type Pokémon Duskull will be the star of its Community Day this October. Ahead of Halloween on October 9, the creature will be appearing more frequently in the wild and if you evolve a Dusclops (Duskull's evolution) during the event or two hours after, then you'll obtain a Dusknoir that knows the Charged Attack Shadow Ball.

Additionally during this time, you'll be able to purchase some Special Research for $1 that is titled Nothin' Dull About Duskull. There will also be a special limited edition Community Day Box that can be purchased 1,280 PokéCoins that contains 50 Ultra Balls, four Incense, four Star Pieces, and an Elite Charged TM.

More details about this upcoming Community Day can be found here.