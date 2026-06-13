Duskfade is designed to be enjoyed by younger fans but understood by older audiences

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Now we know Duskfade will be coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2 in August 2026, the big question is whether Weird Beluga's 3D platformer will be a game for you. With inspiration from Jak & Daxter and Kingdom Hearts, we recently had the chance to speak with the developer behind the game, to ask a few questions including how it went about designing the project for a broad audience and how this creeped into its philosophy on difficulty.

To this end, narrative designer Ricardo Chorques Mesa told us in a full interview you can read here that Duskfade is made to be enjoyed by all audiences but it has narrative intricacies and details only older audiences will likely pick up on and connect with.

"We have always been very clear that we wanted an experience that would be fun for all kinds of players, but that would also reward more experienced ones with advanced routes and movement options. If you know how to make the most of Zirian's toolkit, you'll be able to blaze through levels at lightning speed, and by smartly combining his combat abilities, enemies won't be able to even scratch you.

"This holds true for Duskfade's narrative as well. A younger audience will be able to enjoy and fall in love with the story and its characters, but it may be the slightly older players who truly connect with its message of family, love, and loss."

With Duskfade set to launch on August 13, you can see the release date trailer for the game below with Steam fans able to hop into a demo today to get a taste of what the full title will offer come its debut.