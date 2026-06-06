Duskfade Interview: Chatting inspiration, difficulty, runtime, AI, and more with Weird Beluga

While we don't see as many 3D platformers like we used to during the golden era of the PlayStation 2, there are still highlights that arrive and make it clear fans continue to adore and enjoy this slice of the gaming sector. Astro Bot entertained many a couple of years ago, Donkey Kong Bananza followed suit last year, and this is all while the indie and AA space served up a slate of enjoyable experiences too, including Yooka-Replaylee and Bubsy 4D.

Soon, developer Weird Beluga will be flexing its creative muscles in this area too, as the studio will be launching Duskfade, a 3D platformer that aims to pay homage to the golden era of this sector, seeing an adorable character taking on a larger-than-life mission, battling enemies and bosses, and travelling across a multitude of varied and unique realms and levels. Needless to say, it looks like a real treat if you enjoy these types of games.

With Duskfade set to launch in 2026, on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and now also on Nintendo Switch 2 as well, we had the luxury of being able to speak with narrative designer Ricardo Chorques Mesa, all to learn more about the game. We spoke about its inspirations, the developer's philosophy on difficulty, runtime, how Weird Beluga treats AI, and more. You can see the full conversation below.

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Gamereactor: Being an action platformer, were there any games that you took inspiration from or wanted to emulate for Duskfade?

Chorques Mesa: "We like to talk proudly about our main references, which would be Jak & Daxter and Ratchet and Clank in terms of gameplay, and Kingdom Hearts as a reference for art and mood. Of course, we have also drawn inspiration from many other platformers such as Mario Odyssey and Astro Bot. We have also looked at combat references like the Souls series, or Alice: Madness Returns for the way it blends platforming, action, and narrative."

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Gamereactor: How does having unique realms allow you to flex your creative skills and what kind of major unique challenges will each realm throw at the player?

Chorques Mesa: "We have always known that one of our greatest strengths is the game's art. From the very first prototype it already looked incredible, and it has only gotten better since. While having so many different biomes can be a challenge, we greatly value variety and the ability to surprise players with landscapes and visuals that stay burned into their memory. But it goes beyond just the environment, having such varied settings means that both enemies and mechanics can take on unexpected and fun shapes and behaviours.

"Each level has its own threats and challenges: lava waves, corrupted automatons, living chess pieces, platforms that are mirages..."

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Gamereactor: With action-based combat in mind, what's your philosophy on difficulty for Duskfade and making the game applicable to a wide audience?

Chorques Mesa: "We have always been very clear that we wanted an experience that would be fun for all kinds of players, but that would also reward more experienced ones with advanced routes and movement options. If you know how to make the most of Zirian's toolkit, you'll be able to blaze through levels at lightning speed, and by smartly combining his combat abilities, enemies won't be able to even scratch you.

"This holds true for Duskfade's narrative as well. A younger audience will be able to enjoy and fall in love with the story and its characters, but it may be the slightly older players who truly connect with its message of family, love, and loss."

Gamereactor: How linear is Duskfade and does the game offer unique ways to venture 'off-the-beaten-path', if you will?

Chorques Mesa: "Both the story and the levels are played in a linear fashion. However, every setting is packed with secrets that you may not be able to reach at that moment without the help of an ability unlocked later in the game. That's why it's always a good idea to revisit previous levels in search of valuable upgrades or amazing cosmetics. Additionally, each setting hides a Time Rift where you can put your mastery of combat and platforming to the test."

Gamereactor: How long do you expect a playthrough of Duskfade to take?

Chorques Mesa: "Based on the playtesting sessions we have recently conducted, we can confirm that Duskfade's runtime is between 15 and 20 hours, depending on how many secrets you choose to hunt down."

Gamereactor: What is Weird Beluga's stance on using AI in game development?

Chorques Mesa: "At Weird Beluga, we stand against the use of AI. Every part of the game has been crafted by hand and with as much love as we could pour into it."

Gamereactor: What's one part of Duskfade that you feel people should be talking about more?

Chorques Mesa: "We love the balance we have achieved in the game between combat and platforming, and nowhere is that better showcased than in the boss battles. Both minibosses and bosses combine frantic combat sections where attacking and dodging are key, with platforming sequences where speed and precision will be essential to victory.

"Another aspect we are obsessed with is the 'clockpunk' aesthetic, as everything in the game revolves around time and clockwork. Even Zirian's sword, called "Minutero", is shaped like a clock hand!"

Thanks to Weird Beluga Ricardo Chorques Mesa for taking the time to answer our questions. Duskfade will soon be coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, with new plans to also bring the game to Nintendo Switch 2 devices too. Stay tuned for more from the game as we near its launch date.