Duolingo's Year in Review is here to tell you if you're safe from Duo's rage

Have you been checking into Duolingo enough lately? Have you earned a big enough streak in 2024 and notched up enough XP? Now you can find out by simply booting up the language-learning tool and activating its Year in Review feature.

Essentially, this is the same sort of tool that is used in Spotify and Apple Music and such to display the habits and tendencies of your use in the service. For Duolingo's sake, it tallies earned XP, longest daily streak, minutes spent learning, and where you rank among the community in a percentage format, all while also adding in a few hilarious additions, such as being on Duo's hit list if you failed to learn enough throughout the calendar year.

You can get a good teaser and example of how the Year in Review is structured by checking out the video shared by Duolingo below.

