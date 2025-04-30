Duolingo to stop hiring contractors and replace them with AI

HQ

Duolingo CEO Luis von Ahn has announced that the app will be focusing on AI, betting on the technology for the future. Considering the controversy that occurs whenever those two letters are combined, you can be sure this announcement sparked quite the outrage.

In a company-wide e-mail posted on LinkedIn, Ahn reveals that contractors are going to be phased out, as it is believed AI can do their work for them. AI will also be introduced into the hiring process, will evaluate performance reviews, and most functions are going to fundamentally change with the introduction of the new technology.

The Duolingo CEO compares betting on AI to betting on mobile back in 2012, which led to the app's success. "Change can be scary," writes the man who will remain unaffected by it. "But I'm confident this will be a great step for Duolingo. It will help us better deliver on our mission."

Some believe this to be a positive change for the company, but others in the comments of the LinkedIn post are labelling this a red flag, and say they will take their learning elsewhere.

