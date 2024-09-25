Duolingo is trying to make learning less of a chore with an RPG style lesson

HQ

As part of the Duocon proceedings last night, the language-learning tool Duolingo just unveiled its next step forward in its efforts of mimicking the real-world. This new system is known as Adventures, and is a video game-like lesson style that is effectively a mini RPG.

Adventures aims to put users in real-life scenarios and then simply expect them to solve a trivial task in the language they are learning. This could be ordering a coffee or asking for directions, but regardless of the task it will require a bit of user agency and skill to overcome the challenge at hand.

Duolingo notes: "Just like in real life, you might not know every word you encounter as you talk to different characters along your journey. In Adventures, learn while exploring and pick up new vocabulary in a natural way."

Adventures are now available in Duolingo for the French and Spanish courses on iOS and Android devices, with plans to incorporate further languages and platforms in the future.

