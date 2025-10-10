Duolingo bird tortures children in first look at anime series

Soon, Japanese learners on Duolingo will be able to test themselves like never before, all because an anime series based on the learning app is being launched entirely in the language.

Known as Duolingo: The Final Test, this is regarded as the "first original anime series" from the app, suggesting that more are on the way, and as for what this series promises, the synopsis simply explains: "Time to finally commit to your Japanese lessons on Duolingo."

Judging by the trailer, it sees Duo (the bird) tormenting and torturing a bunch of learners by using them as human beta testers. The catch is the features seem to be life and death hazards, a bit like Squid Game in many ways. Yep, it's a bit twisted.

The series will premiere on YouTube next week on October 13 and it will span five total episodes. For a taste of what it offers, catch the trailer below.

