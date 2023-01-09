Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Dunkey's Bigmode Publisher Reveals Its First Game

      The first title coming from the YouTuber's new company has been announced.

      HQ

      Back in September 2022, YouTuber Dunkey revealed his new publishing company BigMode, which was focused on bringing promising indie games to the market. Now, a few months after that announcement, we know the first game that'll have the company's name attached to it.

      Animal Well, which was originally revealed in February 2022 and promoted by PlayStation, is a metroidvania-style game focused on exploration. You explore a deep labyrinth, encountering strange creatures as you find out what lurks in the surrounding area.

      The game promises to reward observation and focuses on puzzles as well. While we don't have a release date yet, Animal Well can be wishlisted on Steam and PS5, so there could be an announcement coming soon.

      It seems Animal Well will act as a test of BigMode as well as being a regular release. Many were sceptical of Dunkey's publishing studio following his announcement that the company acted as giving his seal of approval to video games.

