Dunkerque upsets Lille in Coupe de France in heroic comeback in the penalty shootout: They were losing 3-0...

This is a week for domestic competitions in Europe. The EFL Cup semi-finals take place on Wednesday and Thursday, the quarterfinals in Spanish Copa del Rey are ongoing, and in France, the round of 16 is taking place this week, with teams like Stade Brestois and PSG already confirmed for the next phase... but with a huge upset.

Lille Olympique Sporting Club (LOSC, commonly known simply as Lille) has been surprisingly kicked out of the competition by a second division team, Union Sportive du Littoral de Dunkerque... in the most heroic way possible: with an equaliser goal in the very last second, 96th minute, and coming back from two goals down in the penalty shootout.

Lille, as expected, dominated the game, with 60% ball possession and 17 shots, 8 on target. However, the only shot on target of USL Dunkerque, by Dutch player Kay Tejan, went in, and the game was solved in the penalty shootout.

The most incredible fact is that Lille went on to win 3-0 in the penalty shootout. However, after missing the first two penalties, Dunkerque never failed again, but Lille missed three, including one stopped by goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen, who also scored the final penalty and became the hero of the night.