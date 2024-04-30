Dungeons of Hinterberg to be released in July

HQ

Zelda in Austria may sound like a strange combo, but it's actually the best way to describe the upcoming Dungeons of Hinterberg, which has gotten quite a bit of attention when it's been shown in the past.

Our heroine is called "Luisa, a burnt-out law trainee taking a break from her fast-paced corporate life to conquer the Dungeons of Hinterberg", and what awaits us is a lot of exploring, monsters, varied environments and puzzles. The latter is the focus of the new trailer we got to see during yesterday's ID@Xbox event, where we also finally got a confirmed release date.

It turns out that Dungeons of Hinterberg will be released on July 18 for PC and Xbox Series S/X, and if you want to try this cel-shaded adventure, it's conveniently included with Game Pass.