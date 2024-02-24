Dungeons of Hinterberg shown as a tourist information video

HQ

Later this year, Dungeons of Hinterberg is set to premiere, which is a cell-shaded action adventure set in Austrian-inspired environments with four different and varied biomes. However, it seems that mountains will be a common factor for several of them, and some have referred to it as an alpine Zelda - which sounds pretty good.

Now we have a new trailer called Welcome to Hinterberg, and it is set up as a kind of tourist info briefing and presents the world with many of the things we can do. There is also plenty of gameplay, which in addition to monster battles includes things like exploration, riding a mine cart and visiting towns.

Dungeons of Hinterberg will be released early this fall for both PC and Xbox, and is included with Game Pass from day one. Check out the new video below.