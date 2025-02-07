Dungeons of Hinterberg is coming to PlayStation next month

HQ

Following its debut on PC and Xbox consoles in the middle of 2024, Microbird will soon be bringing Dungeons of Hinterberg to PlayStation systems too. This has been confirmed in a press release where it's mentioned that the game will arrive on PlayStation as soon as March 13. As there is no mention of the game directly coming to only PS5, it looks like it will reflect its Xbox counterpart by also arriving on both current and last-gen systems too.

The PlayStation version of Dungeons of Hinterberg will offer the unhindered game, which includes 25+ dungeons, 20+ enemies, four biomes, 10+ locations, and 20+ locals to meet, except it will also be including a few recent additions, such as New Game Plus and a "new, secret bonus episode".

If you're on the fence about Dungeons of Hinterberg, be sure to read our review of the game to see what we thought about it.