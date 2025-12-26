Dungeons of Hinterberg developers explain finding the "sweet spot" for puzzle games

HQ

Coming from Microbird Games, Dungeons of Hinterberg was one of our favourite surprises from last year. It might not be a direct puzzle game exactly, but it features plenty of head-scratchers that'll test you without making you want to throw the controller across the room.

We asked the developers and co-founders at Microbird Games Regina Reisinger and Philipp Seifried at BIG Conference this year how they hit that sweet spot. "Our process was that we would go through block-out stages where the whole level is just a series of grey boxes and you can play through it without all the fancy graphics," Seifried said. "But you can iterate very quickly. You can move things around. You can make things easier or harder."

"And then we were really lucky with the team that we hired because there were hardcore players and very casual people on it," he continued. "And then often friends and family or even public beta tests as well. And from that, we got a lot of feedback and it was a good way of figuring out whether the puzzles were too hard or too easy."

If you want to know more about Dungeons of Hinterberg, and how the Spider-Verse movies influenced the art style, check out the full interview below: