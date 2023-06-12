Dungeons of Hinterberg announced with both trailer and screenshots

One of the announcements that somewhat flew under the radar amongst bugger titles during the Xbox Games Showcase yesterday, was Dungeons of Hinterberg.

It is being developed by the Austrian studio Microbird Games, who seemingly have been inspired by their own country in an action-adventure with vast open environments, mountains, rural areas and so on. We're also promised RPG-like content, puzzles and a whole lot of magic. This is the official description, which is pretty much all we currently know - besides the fact that it looks interesting and is a confirmed day 1 Game Pass title:

"Armed with a sword and a tourist guide, explore the beautiful alpine village of Hinterberg and uncover the magic hidden within its dungeons! Master magic, solve puzzles and slay monsters; all this and more await you in Hinterberg!

Prepare to go on a vacation to a modern-day village in the Austrian Alps, but instead of hiking or skiing, you'll be slaying monsters, hunting for loot and solving puzzles! 25 magical dungeons have recently appeared around Hinterberg, and monster slaying has become a major tourist attraction, drawing adventurers from all over the world to the small village."