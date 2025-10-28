Dungeons of Doom will unravel the aftermath of One World Under Doom

HQ

If you've been following the One World Under Doom comic series and are wondering what will come next, Marvel has the answer. Revealed recently, we now know that a spinoff run called Dungeons of Doom is on its way and set to make its grand entrance as soon as January 2026.

Set to be written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Benjamin Percy, with artwork from Carlos Magno, Robert Gill, Justin Mason, and Georges Jeanty, this will be a three-issue saga that explores how a bunch of Marvel heroes attempt to plunder Doom's armory.

Essentially, it seems to be a dungeon-crawler-like event where we get to see a variety of interesting names delving into Doom's fortified bunker to discover its darkest secrets. The catch is that Doom doesn't leave anything unprotected, making this adventure dangerous to say the least.

The synopsis adds: "With Doom's castle empty and masterless, the superpowers of the world race to claim and control the untold power and technology that await inside. But when an explosion sends them all plummeting into a dungeon labyrinth that none of them knew was there, what began as an arms race becomes a terrifying game of survival. Who, if any, will survive? And what horrors lie within the Dungeons of Doom?"

The first issue will go on sale on January 14 and you can see its cover art below.