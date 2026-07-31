Dungeons & Dragons to get Star Wars collaboration in 2027

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Dungeons & Dragons is no stranger to crossovers. In the past, it has collided with the worlds of Stranger Things, Rick and Morty, Minecraft, and more, but now it's finally slapping a label on its collaborations, calling them D&D Universes Beyond. We covered pretty much everything revealed at the D&D Vision Keynote in an article here, but one thing that came as a shock to us all was the reveal of a Star Wars x D&D collaboration.

Just like the World of Warcraft expansion, the Star Wars collaboration will take us to an entirely new world with our D&D campaigns. Not much has been revealed yet, but considering the scale of D&D's trip to Azeroth, which includes new classes, species, spells, and more, we can expect a similar level of detail thrown into our adventures in a galaxy far, far away. The Star Wars collaboration will take place in the Season of Rebellion, coming next year.

Beyond Azeroth in 2026 and Star Wars in 2027, Wizards of the Coast promises more major franchises being attached to its tabletop RPG as part of its D&D Universes Beyond. The company has been "staffing up" in order to help bring more crossovers to life, so fans can expect to be able to take their D&D rules and apply them across other settings, without needing to learn a whole new TTRPG.