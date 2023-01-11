Dungeons & Dragons Series Announced for Paramount+

HQ

Paramount+ has commissioned a Dungeons & Dragons live-action series. The adaptation of the tabletop RPG will run for eight episodes and the pilot has been written and will be directed by Rawson Marshall Thuber of Red Notice fame.

eOne and Paramount Pictures will be co-producing the project, after the companies worked together on the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves movie, which is set to release in March.

As reported by Deadline, the Dungeons & Dragons series is set to be one of Paramount+'s biggest projects yet and could potentially launch a cinematic universe based on the popular RPG. We don't have any news on the cast or story as yet, as it appears there will be years until this project sees the light of day.

In the meantime, there's the aforementioned Dungeons & Dragons movie on the way, as well as season two of the animated D&D series Vox Machina coming this month to Amazon Prime.