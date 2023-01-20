Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Dungeons & Dragons release OGL 1.2, fans still aren't happy

      Wizards of the Coast asked for fan feedback, and it's safe to say there's a lot of it.

      Wizards of the Coast, following the controversial proposed changes to its Open Game License for Dungeons & Dragons, has proposed a new draft of the OGL.

      Version 1.2 hasn't gone down like a lead balloon in the way the OGL 1.1 has, but fans still aren't happy with the changes. Wizards of the Coast is still looking to render the original OGL - which essentially allowed creators to make content using the Dungeons & Dragons system - useless, entirely focusing on a new Open Game License.

      Also, in 1.2, Wizards will still have the final say on what does and doesn't get published. The company has said it's looking to prevent hateful content being tied to Dungeons & Dragons, but a lot of creators have argued that this has never really been a problem.

      Wizards of the Coast have said that this is still just a draft document, but it seems that the new OGL is going to go through many versions before fans are content. Or, you know, Wizards of the Coast could just abandon this whole process and get the heat off of their backs.

