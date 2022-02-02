Cookies

Dungeons & Dragons may become a live-action TV series

There's even the movie starring Hugh Grant and Chris Pine to look forward to as well.

Gary Gygax's classic pen-and-paper role-playing game has brought joy to countless generations of teenagers (and adults alike) and is bigger than ever today. Somewhat unsurprisingly, there's talk of a TV series based on the brand and, according to Deadline, Rawson Marshall Thumber will be shooting a pilot based on the Dungeons & Dragons universe. Whether or not this results in a full-scale TV series depends entirely on how much interest streaming services and TV channels show.

In other words, the project is still in its infancy. But until the series becomes a reality, we can always look forward to the movie that has been in production for a number of years starring Hugh Grant and Chris Pine.

Would you have watched a Dungeons & Dragons TV series?

