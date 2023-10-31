Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dungeons & Dragons' latest book has been delayed

Even tabletop games aren't free from being delayed.

The Deck of Many Things is the latest core rulebook to arrive for Dungeons & Dragons, but if you like to have a collection of physical books to draw from when you're playing, you'll have to wait, as the release of the physical edition has been delayed.

As Wizards of the Coast explained on Twitter/X, this is due to a manufacturing issue. It wasn't stated how long the physical release would be delayed by, but there are some serious issues with the product as is. Some of the cards would be concave, while others were convex, they were different shapes, it all led to there being too many defects for the product to ship.

Those who've pre-ordered the physical edition or just bought the digital Book of Many Things will still get access on the 14th of November, when the new rulebook releases.

