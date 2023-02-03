Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dungeons & Dragons' latest book has a crossover with the movie

You'll get to explore a location from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Some new details have dropped for Dungeons & Dragons' latest adventure, Keys from the Golden Vault, including the fact that Revel's End, the prison from the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie, would feature in a quest.

The overall goal of the adventure book is to grab the five keys to the Golden Vault which unlock its missions. These keys are then inserted into an unassuming music box, which will then give them the information they need to track down items of interest.

These quests won't be straightforward from there on out, though, and you and your party are going to have to be prepared to adapt along the way.

Dungeons & Dragons: Keys from the Golden Vault releases on the 21st of February in the USA and on the 21st of March in the UK and Europe.

