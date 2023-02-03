Dungeons & Dragons' latest book has a crossover with the movie

HQ

Some new details have dropped for Dungeons & Dragons' latest adventure, Keys from the Golden Vault, including the fact that Revel's End, the prison from the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie, would feature in a quest.

The overall goal of the adventure book is to grab the five keys to the Golden Vault which unlock its missions. These keys are then inserted into an unassuming music box, which will then give them the information they need to track down items of interest.

These quests won't be straightforward from there on out, though, and you and your party are going to have to be prepared to adapt along the way.

Dungeons & Dragons: Keys from the Golden Vault releases on the 21st of February in the USA and on the 21st of March in the UK and Europe.