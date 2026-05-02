Dungeons & Dragons: How to get started in 2026

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Dungeons & Dragons. "The world's greatest role-playing game". It wasn't the first to appear (though it came close, and was certainly the first to be commercially released), but it has been the most significant for the cultural and social phenomenon that is role-playing. Over the course of its more than 50 years, millions of people, of all ages and backgrounds, have experienced all manner of adventures, saved countless worlds and created countless others. One could say, and I don't think I'd be wrong, that D&D has represented the greatest exercise in collective literary creativity in the universe.

But since Dave Arneson and Gary Gygax pooled their ideas to create the first edition of D&D, a lot has happened, and not all of it has been good. Fortunately, the 'witch-hunt' by various Christian associations and parents of school-age children, the misnamed reports on supposed satanic influences and, above all, the singling out and mockery of those players as 'geeks' are now a thing of the past. It's curious to look back at that era through the lens of 2026 because, right now, being a geek is the mainstream in the world of entertainment. And being a fan of Dungeons & Dragons is, for want of a more concise expression, 'cool'.

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If you're reading this, it's probably because you're someone who enjoyed the film Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023), or perhaps you thought that the game the Duffer brothers drew on to cement their global success with Stranger Things was more than just a simple board game. Or perhaps, whilst scrolling through your YouTube feed, you came across a game session from one of the most famous shows of the last ten years, such as Dimension 20 or Critical Role. Maybe you were inspired to explore this world after watching The Legend of Vox Machina or the recent The Mighty Nein. Or perhaps you've started following the Dungeon Masters series that Wizards has just started posting on YouTube. Or perhaps someone close to you simply invited you to play for the first time, and you just said yes. Whoever you are, you're welcome to the hobby.

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As I was saying, Dungeons & Dragons is now all the rage and stronger than ever before in its history. Part of this success, as the lead designer of the fifth edition of the game (and the current 5.5 Edition), Jeremy Crawford, told us at the recent San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2025, is also fuelled by those live shows mentioned earlier. As he told those of us attending his panel live, the game had to "listen to the players. Listen to their suggestions, but also their complaints. Accessibility was one of the key factors (...) We needed to focus all our attention on all of you"

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Dungeons & Dragons 5.5, a multiverse for every kind of player

That is why Wizards of the Coast, the company that manages the official D&D material (although there are many other publishers and third-party materials just as good as the official ones), has completely revamped its Starter Set. For many, this is the first step into the hobby. This starter kit retains its essence of 'your first adventure' and gives you the first monsters to slay and treasures to plunder, but it has also recognised the signs of the times. These days, D&D is no longer just 'pen and paper', though it can be, and that formula now feels somewhat more limited than the elaborate offerings of other board games.

The Starter Box moves in that direction, significantly increasing the 'physical' materials. On this occasion, we have used the Heroes of the Frontier Starter Box provided to us by Wizards of the Coast, taking advantage of its localised release in German, French, Italian, and Spanish, which is the version we have used here. Its contents are exactly identical to the English version that we reviewed last year, and it wouldn't make much sense to go into detail about them again here. However, if as well as reading what's inside you'd like to see it all, I recommend you take a look at our unboxing of the Heroes of the Borderlands Starter Set.

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But wasn't this supposed to be about learning how to play? Aren't you going to open the box? Of course I am, and I can tell you that I've had the chance to try out the Borderlands Heroes Starter Box with not just one, but two different groups. One was my regular group of players, all seasoned veterans of tabletop RPGs and D&D. The other, complete novices, whom I guided through their first game. From these two experiences and my own, first as a player and then as a DM, I've gleaned a few points to bear in mind when you find yourself in the same situation. Because there can be no single 'How to Play D&D'. Every table is unique, just as every character, situation and dice roll is. I can't tell you how to defeat Strahd von Zarovich, but I can 'teach' you to piece together the fragments of his story and those of the characters of Barovia to create a fantastic tale. And so, by taking in every detail, every clue, or every battle, when the time comes and you stand before Strahd, you'll know what to do.

1. As a player: Focus on enjoying the game, rather than trying to master it

It's quite normal that before playing Dungeons and Dragons for the first time, you've already fantasised about being a powerful sorceress skilled in Alteration spells, or perhaps a silent and lethal rogue assassin. You might even have simply thought about wanting to travel the world talking to all the animals and even transforming into one of them as a druid. All that is well and good, but when the moment of truth arrives, it sometimes turns out that the character you imagined could do things like cast lightning bolts or fireballs can't actually do so (or at least, not yet), or perhaps you rush into combat eager to fight and a goblin with a bow and a good damage roll knocks you unconscious on the very first turn. I've seen these situations play out at the table, and I've seen how some people have realised that this is neither a sprint nor a hero simulator. In D&D, you play a character, and there are many ways to resolve the same situation. Sometimes it will come down to the players' imagination and creativity. Other times, to the result of a few skill rolls, or a combination of both. And if you fail, you and the rest of the group will have to make do with another dose of creativity and dice. And so on. The aim of D&D isn't to win; it's to have fun, survive the adventure and, if possible, walk away with a few extra gold coins in your pocket.

2. As Dungeon Master: Maintaining the pace and balance of the game is easier said than done

Another misconception held by most players is that they are playing against the Dungeon Master, but nothing could be further from the truth. A DM must guide the story, act as a referee regarding the rules, and exercise control over the monsters the adventurers face. Some DMs prefer to be more restrictive regarding the group's freedom of action, so as to ensure the story unfolds exactly as they have so carefully planned. Others surrender to the chaos at the table and the group's wild ideas. Personally, I don't fully agree with either of these two approaches; instead, I would try to follow a middle ground between the two. Before you start playing D&D, whether it's a one-shot (a short adventure that begins and ends in the same session) or you're starting a campaign that could last for years, it's best to sit down with your group before you even create the character sheets and ask them: What do they hope will happen in this adventure? What would they like to explore with their characters? Do they prefer to focus more on exploration, roleplay, or combat?

Of course, for a gaming session to work and for everyone to have a good time, there needs to be some sort of script and preparation, and plenty of 'what if...' scenarios to anticipate the players' choices. But as a DM, your duty is to your players, not to your story. Is that plot you've been preparing for two weeks going nowhere because the players are trying to avoid it or sabotage it? That's a clear sign you need to change course. Sometimes a good 'zero session' solves far more problems by establishing a minimum common ground than making a radical shift three months into the campaign. Listen to your group, be assertive. Give them the freedom to choose, and if you see them straying too far off course, give them a new hook to bring them back to the main story.

You'll have already noticed that being a DM involves a lot of responsibility and a certain amount of pressure to ensure everything goes smoothly. It's the most difficult role at the table, but I can also guarantee it's the most rewarding, if you manage to ensure the rest of the group has a good time.

3. As a player: Don't try to understand everything on your first go

One of the best things about this Starter Box is that it guides players and helps them get into the swing of things, even if they've never played Dungeons and Dragons before. Among the many background, treasure, and monster cards, there are four basic mini-guides on what you can do on your turn, whether it's standard actions or combat. Furthermore, in the latter case, it explains how to understand your different options in combat and the cost of each decision.

No player can be expected to understand everything they can or cannot do in their first few gaming sessions. Don't hesitate to ask the DM if there's anything you don't understand, but generally speaking, if you have the sense that 'that makes sense in the situation', it's likely to be a valid option. By the way, if you really want to get the most out of your character, their equipment and their potential, I recommend that once you've completed the three mini-adventures in Heroes of the Borderlands, you get hold of the 5.5 Edition Player's Handbook. The definitive guide to fully customising your character.

4. As Dungeon Master: Don't be shy and make the most of all that brand-new printed material.

OK, let's face it. There are certain things in the Starter Set that probably 90% of players will never cut out of the cardboard sheet. Gold coins and power points, for example. It's not that they aren't useful, but they aren't necessary if you keep a simple tally in a notebook beside you with a pencil. I think that in this case, this approach to traditional board games might slightly distort the concept of what a role-playing game is, where it's best not to have too many objects to hand that take you out of the action. Power points can simply be kept as tally marks in the margin of a handwritten sheet of paper, just like the treasure you carry in your pockets. Leave those little cardboard cards in the box: they'll distract players more than they'll help them.

But character and monster sheets and cards... now that's a treasure trove! And priceless. Normally, if you want to buy monster stat sheets for games from the official Wizards of the Coast boxes, you'll find the prices are quite steep for things that, well, are just cardboard. Another option is to make them yourself using coloured sticks, or even venture into the expensive (though beautiful) world of play miniatures (which would be enough for another article just as long as this one). But the D&D Starter Set, at this price and also offering three adventures, dice, a player's handbook and the maps, is very, very good value for money. Take the monsters to your next dungeon and hide these treasures there too. When the time comes, having these tokens can turn an 'ordinary' session into a memorable day in your campaign.

I hope this brief history lesson and these little tips based on my experience, both before and during my games with the Heroes of the Borderlands Starter Box, have been useful to you. Enjoy this hobby, because it's one of the best things in life. That, and the people you'll share it with.