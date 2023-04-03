Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves directors are already considering a sequel

HQ

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is currently enjoying a strong reception from critics and the box office, which of course already has a lot of eyes set on a possible sequel for the fantasy movie. In a new interview with Polygon, the writer-directors of the movie John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein spoke about their opinion on a sequel.

When asked if another movie was possible, Daley said: "It was never our intention when we came on board this film to make a franchise. I think that would cloud our ability to focus entirely on the film at hand. The cardinal mistake many studios make is to put the cart before the horse, where they start crafting a cinematic universe before they even make a good single film. So first and foremost for us was getting this right."

Goldstein does seem to like the idea of a sequel, but he'd want it to involve the same cast as the first movie. "The good thing about a sequel is, you don't have to spend much screen time introducing [the party]. The audience knows them, and you can jump into the plot more quickly. And obviously, we have great affection for both the actors and these roles that they play. But we'd want to introduce some new figures along the way, and certainly a lot of new monsters."

Further along in the interview, the directors did play with the idea of a sequel, saying they'd also want to add in some more famous D&D locations, alongside levelling up the characters to give them new abilities. Having Chris Pine's Edgin use spells, for example, is something they seem excited about.

There's even the chance Drizzt Do'urden - a fan-favourite character from the universe - could be included, too. Overall, then, there's a lot of ground to potentially cover in a Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves sequel. Hopefully we'll be seeing one soon.