Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer is filled with references

It's been six months since we got the first Guardian's of the Galaxy-inspired trailer for John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie, so how about another taste of what awaits us in March?

Paramount has given us a new trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and it's safe to say Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and crew's adventure still seems like D&D's answer to the aforementioned part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - just with a ton of beloved aspects of the tabletop universe. Some of which that will even bring a smile or horrible memories to those of us who've played games like Dark Souls and Elden Ring...