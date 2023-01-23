Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer is filled with references

Even some for Dark Souls and Elden Ring players.

It's been six months since we got the first Guardian's of the Galaxy-inspired trailer for John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie, so how about another taste of what awaits us in March?

Paramount has given us a new trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and it's safe to say Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and crew's adventure still seems like D&D's answer to the aforementioned part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - just with a ton of beloved aspects of the tabletop universe. Some of which that will even bring a smile or horrible memories to those of us who've played games like Dark Souls and Elden Ring...

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

