Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves makes its Paramount+ debut today

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ended up being quite an unusual film, because while fans and critics seemed to enjoy their time catching it in cinemas, the movie wasn't a massive success in a box office earnings sense. Following its run in cinemas around the world, the movie has raked in just over $200 million, which considering it supposedly had a production budget of $150 million, isn't the biggest turn around. Still, since ending its theatrical run, the movie has debuted on DVD and Blu-Ray, and now also on Paramount+, marking its arrival to streaming services.

If you haven't seen the movie and do have a Paramount+ subscription, it's well worth taking a look at, especially if you are a fan of DnD and fantasy worlds.

