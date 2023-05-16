Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves makes its Paramount+ debut today

Despite only getting its DVD and Blu-Ray release a couple of weeks ago.

HQ

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ended up being quite an unusual film, because while fans and critics seemed to enjoy their time catching it in cinemas, the movie wasn't a massive success in a box office earnings sense. Following its run in cinemas around the world, the movie has raked in just over $200 million, which considering it supposedly had a production budget of $150 million, isn't the biggest turn around. Still, since ending its theatrical run, the movie has debuted on DVD and Blu-Ray, and now also on Paramount+, marking its arrival to streaming services.

If you haven't seen the movie and do have a Paramount+ subscription, it's well worth taking a look at, especially if you are a fan of DnD and fantasy worlds.

Be sure to catch our review of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves here.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

