Dungeons & Dragons has been monopolised

When I say Dungeons & Dragons, you instantly think of Monopoly, right? Well, if you don't, you will soon, because a Dungeons & Dragons edition of Monopoly has been released, meaning instead of going on a broad and spanning cooperative RPG adventure, now you can cause irreparable emotional trauma to your party members, by absolutely annihilating them in the cutthroat game of property acquisition.

The description for this edition of the game states, "Heed the call to capture monsters from across the Forgotten Realms in MONOPOLY: Dungeons & Dragons! Buy, sell, and trade traditional and modern iconic and deadly monsters like the Beholder, Storm Giant, and infamous Demogorgon to nerf the competition."

So, as you can see, it's trading real estate acquisition for monster acquisition, but that shouldn't change the fact that this will likely cause some friction among players, and will, if my experience with Monopoly is anything to go by, soon lead to relentless cheating all before the game board finds itself flung across the room.

The Dungeons & Dragons edition of Monopoly is currently retailing for $44.99, and is designed for 2-6 players above the ages of eight. Check it out here.