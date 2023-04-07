Dungeons & Dragons has a new official browser game

HQ

If you've ever wanted to get into Dungeons & Dragons or are an experienced player looking for a solo session, the new browser game from Wizards of the Coast might be for you. Before the Storm lets you play one of five characters, who each give you a bit of insight into how to play the popular tabletop RPG.

From a human paladin to a halfling rogue, there's plenty of diversity in the characters you can pick from, to give you an experience of what class you might want to bring to an actual D&D table. You can also learn more about the lore, getting an intro into the Forgotten Realms.

Depending on the decisions you make and the health you end up with at the end, you'll get a set of achievements once you complete Before the Storm, which sets up the plot of the new starter adventure, Dragons of Stormwreck Isle.

Will you be giving Before the Storm a go?