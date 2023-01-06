Dungeons & Dragons Game is Still Happening, According to Developer

HQ

Previously, we reported on a story that stated five unannounced titles being published by Wizards of the Coast had been cancelled. One of these games was being developed by Hidden Path, who have now come out on Twitter to say they are very much still working on their D&D game, and are even hiring for it.

This has led to a lot of backtracking from Bloomberg, who originally broke the story. Jason Schreier of Bloomberg has stated he is standing by the original story, as a source from WotC had stated that the game had been cancelled.





We won't know whatever happened behind the scenes, but it does seem like a good chunk of Dungeons & Dragons titles have still been cancelled, even if Hidden Path's game managed to survive the purge.

There are other Dungeons & Dragons games to look forward to, such as the full release of Baldur's Gate 3, but apart from this select few, Wizards of the Coast still seem to be scaling back their digital gaming efforts.