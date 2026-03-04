Dungeons & Dragons fan expo launches in London this August

HQ

UK fans of rolling dice rejoice! An expo dedicated to the world's most famous tabletop role-playing game is coming to London this August, as the first ever D&D fan expo from Wizards of the Coast with AEG. It'll feature live performances, D&D sessions on stage with some of the biggest names in tabletop gaming, surprise appearances, and more.

Taking place from the 21st to 22nd of August, the event comprises two days of role-playing, cosplaying, and more. As per a press release, on the night of the 21st there will be an opening night event with the High Rollers, one of the UK's best-known D&D players, with a special live-play session being held.

On the 22nd of August, there's an all-star D&D session, featuring Baldur's Gate III stars Samantha Béart, Devora Wilde, Theo Solomon, and Neil Newbon, as well as actors Anjali Bhimani and Jasper Cartwright. It'll be DMed by content creator and writer Jasmine Bhullar, too.

General sale goes live on the 6th of March, with presales available right now. Across both of the days of the event, fans can explore the O2 in London to find panels with creators and performers, game tables ready to go, and vendors plying their D&D-themed merch.