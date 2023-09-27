Dungeons & Dragons DLC added to Minecraft

HQ

Dungeons & Dragons make everything better and that's why we are pleased to announce that Mojang has now decided to improve Minecraft with DLC based on - you guessed it - Dungeons & Dragons.

Here we are treated to "iconic locations in the Forgotten Realms like Icewind Dale and Candlekeep" and we are promised battles against "Beholders, Mimics, and more". There are of course classes to choose from and you will be able to wield classic magic as well in what seems to be a charming package that has now been released for smartphones, PC and Xbox (not available for Playstation and Switch, unfortunately).