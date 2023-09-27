Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dungeons & Dragons DLC added to Minecraft

Battle Beholders, Mimics and more in this new lot of content.

Dungeons & Dragons make everything better and that's why we are pleased to announce that Mojang has now decided to improve Minecraft with DLC based on - you guessed it - Dungeons & Dragons.

Here we are treated to "iconic locations in the Forgotten Realms like Icewind Dale and Candlekeep" and we are promised battles against "Beholders, Mimics, and more". There are of course classes to choose from and you will be able to wield classic magic as well in what seems to be a charming package that has now been released for smartphones, PC and Xbox (not available for Playstation and Switch, unfortunately).

