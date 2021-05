You're watching Advertisements

Tuque Games and Wizards of the Coast have stayed very quiet about pre-orders and such for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance considering the game is just five weeks away from launch. Now we know why.

Microsoft reveals that Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will launch straight on Xbox Game Pass. This applies to both PC, consoles and Cloud, so it shouldn't be hard someone to team up with when the game launches on June 22.