Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance shuts down on Christmas Eve

When you think of D&D video games, your mind will likely be drawn to the best titles like Baldur's Gate III, but it's worth remembering there are some middling and stinking titles in that catalogue as well. Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance launched back in 2021, and struggled to impress critics at the time.

Now, more than three years since it first released, the game is going to be delisted. Developer Tuque Games announced the shut down over on the game's Steam page, writing that: "We will be shutting down (shut down) the Dark Alliance servers on 2/24/2025 and it will no longer be available to purchase starting that day. The base game and all DLC are still available to play in offline single player by anyone who currently owns it."

So, that means not only will you not be able to buy the game if you wanted, but you also will only be able to play solo from now on. As the game didn't really impress, sitting at a perfectly Mixed 50% user score on Steam, we doubt many of you will mourn this loss, but if you wanted to see what the game is all about, you might want to rush to Steam.