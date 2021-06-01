Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance getting couch co-op post-launch

You're watching Advertisements

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is all about loot and epic fantasy battle co-op with a friend, but only online. This didn't sit well with the community that wanted more ways to play co-op, especially locally. And fortunately, the developers Tuque Games has listened.

During their Dev Stream late last week, they revealed that they are in fact going to add local split-screen co-op after the game has been launched at no extra cost. They later explained further what to expect on Twitter:

"We heard you loud and clear. After Dark Alliance launches, our main priority is supporting 2-player split-screen couch co-op for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. We're working to have this ready for our first free DLC this summer."

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance launches on June 22 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X (included day 1 with Xbox Game Pass). Does local co-op sounds like something you would like?