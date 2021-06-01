LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Necromunda: Hired Gun
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance getting couch co-op post-launch

The game launches in late June.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is all about loot and epic fantasy battle co-op with a friend, but only online. This didn't sit well with the community that wanted more ways to play co-op, especially locally. And fortunately, the developers Tuque Games has listened.

During their Dev Stream late last week, they revealed that they are in fact going to add local split-screen co-op after the game has been launched at no extra cost. They later explained further what to expect on Twitter:

"We heard you loud and clear. After Dark Alliance launches, our main priority is supporting 2-player split-screen couch co-op for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. We're working to have this ready for our first free DLC this summer."

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance launches on June 22 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X (included day 1 with Xbox Game Pass). Does local co-op sounds like something you would like?

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy