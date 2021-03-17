Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance gameplay reveals June launch

Will take iconic characters and creatures to beloved environments with Souls-like mechanics and more.

Tuque Games and Wizards of the Coast didn't exactly overwhelm us with details when they announced Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance two years ago, but the game's first gameplay trailer spills some of the beans.

While it starts with cinematic sequences, we're also shown how Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will let us fight against many of the D&D universe's iconic creatures as Drizzt Do'Urden, Catti-brie, Bruenor or Wulfgar with their unique strengths, weaknesses and abilities in real-time.

One aspect we don't get to see is that the game takes some inspiration from the Souls games by giving us a chance to rest up and refill consumables at certain spots, but by doing so resurrect slain enemies. Another thing that will entice us to carry on without a rest is that the odds of getting better loot increases. A very interesting choice that most surely will lead to me cursing myself after being too bold in hunt for legendary gear. Dark Alliance will also have a World Tier-like difficulty system, so it'll be interesting to if these two aspects can help what otherwise sounds and looks like a fairly run-of-the-mill action role-playing game when it launches on June 22.

