Dungeons & Dragons creator will continue to respond to fan feedback on the OGL

Wizards of the Coast has responded to fan feedback on its OGL 1.2 draft, admitting that it still hasn't "hit the mark."

Recently, Wizards of the Coast presented a redraft of its OGL, which essentially allowed people to create their own content using the Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition system. The new draft changed that while making the old OGL illegitimate, and fans weren't happy to say the least.

Now, Wizards of the Coast is offering fans the chance to give their feedback, and over 10,000 responses were given in the OGL 1.2 survey, leading the Dungeons & Dragons creator to once more decide that it would have to make some changes.

No matter what Wizards of the Coast proposes, it seems some still won't be happy until the original OGL is left alone.