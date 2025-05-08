Dungeons and Dragons Player's Handbook 2025 arrives in more languages

HQ

After its huge success last year, becoming the fastest and best-selling D&D product in the game's 50-year history, the Dungeons and Dragons Player's Handbook (2025) is now available in more languages. Specifically, from today we can find it in specialised shops and bookshops in Spanish, German, Italian and French, so a large part of Europe will benefit from this revision.

Player's Handbook (2025) updates the D&D Fifth Edition rules after more than a decade, with 384 revised pages featuring 48 subclasses for the game's 12 character classes, including the three previously unpublished subclasses: Path of the World Tree for Barbarian, College of Dance for Bard and Circle of the Sea for Druid.

The manual has an updated layout to make it easier to find accurate information even in the middle of a game session, and includes more options, spells and items to equip your heroes with. Also added are more mastery properties, 380 spells, 75 skills and 16 backgrounds, as well as 10 species.

This is the first of three core books that players should keep in mind to keep up with the Dungeons and Dragons rules and narrative coming this year. The Dungeon Master's Guide will be available in French, German, Italian and Spanish on 26 June 2025, and the updated Monster Manual (which we reviewed at its English release) will be available in September.

Adventure awaits...