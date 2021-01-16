Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Dungeons and Dragons announces new book, Candlekeep Mysteries

The book will be packed with stories from up-and-coming designers.

Dungeons and Dragons has decided to start off their calendar year with a bang, by announcing a new book featuring a whole range of stories by up-and-coming designers. The Candlekeep Mysteries is a selection of short stories, built in a way to create shorter, light-hearted campaigns that each feature a little mystery.

The book will feature a total of 17 mystery-themed stories from a collection of new authors, each centred around a strange magical book that was found in an iconic library fortress. Each campaign is designed to be played as a one-shot story (i.e. within one play session), and has been designed in a way to be played both in-person or digitally.

"I got my start in the gaming industry by writing short D&D adventures," said Chris Perkins, Principal Story Designer for Dungeons & Dragons. "I'm grateful to be able to work on a product that gives other authors the same opportunity. The adventures in this anthology reflect the incredible creativity of the D&D community."

The book itself will launch on March 16 for a price of $49.95, with a special cover by Clint Cearley, and will also be available in game stores with a different cover designed by Simen Meyer.

