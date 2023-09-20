Dungeons 4 Preview: Bigger, Better, and More Hilarious Than Ever

HQ

It's been a long six years for Dungeons fans, but thankfully the wait for a new instalment into the series is almost over. On November 9, 2023, Realmforge Studios will be looking to open the doors to a whole new set of daft and hilarious fantasy adventures in Dungeons 4, and with that date edging ever closer, I've been given a chance to go hands-on and to see how this strategy-simulation game is shaping up.

Fans of the series will be glad to know that almost immediately, you are met with a narrative and dialogue that is witty, charming, hilarious, and silly. The Dungeons series has always excelled with having a story and writing style that pokes fun at not just fantasy tropes but also wider pop-culture as well. Between making jabs at micro-transactions, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, breaking the fourth wall for quality puns, and more, Dungeons 4 won't hesitate to make you giggle or leave you with a big grin plastered across your face. And this is all on top of having an actually coherent narrative that pastes over any plot holes with self-aware gags and jokes.

In terms of the gameplay, the majority of what you will find yourself doing in Dungeons 4 is completing missions that make up the campaign mode. These are set in self-contained levels and each come with an array of objectives to tackle, be it growing the size of your dungeon and army, researching new units and traps, building new rooms that pave the way to new mechanics and systems, and ultimately to breach into the overworld to flatten any forces being led by heroes and to appease the Absolute Evil. The best way I could describe how Dungeons 4's city building suite works would be to compare it to Evil Genius 2: World Domination, as every feature feels relevant and important all while being designed in such a way that comes across as intuitive and efficient. Sure, you'll have a bit of a learning curve with adjusting to the management and control systems, but once you move past that Dungeons 4 feels very straightforward and easy to understand.

But this doesn't mean there isn't depth in the gameplay. There are tons of chances to research and unlock better and new monster types, rooms and traps, all on top of the game being set in levels that are designed to have a degree of back and forth to them. As you build your dungeon each time, you'll have to deal with depleting gold sources and how that affects the size of your army, all while defeating invading dwarves, and reclaiming territory in the overworld. This isn't a game where winning one battle means that territory is yours forever, and likewise crushing one invading dwarf faction doesn't mean you will be safe from invaders forever. It's a tug of war on the land that is only won when you destroy the main objective for a level or have your dungeon heart sieged instead.

And yes, you heard that right. In Dungeons 4, you won't constantly be pressing the attack, as dwarves are now present and have built sprawling structures underground. Just as you are constantly looking to expand your own dungeon, so will the dwarves and this will often lead to them tunnelling into your domain and then attacking relentlessly, stealing your gold resources and looking to destroy your dungeon heart. This is where trap placement becomes vitally important, as does having an army that can both battle in the overworld and in the darkness beneath the surface. And believe me you'll want to have a balanced army, especially for the instances where you run into a mini-boss who will look to tear apart your forces in one swift action.

I will say that the combat can be a bit finicky. As Dungeons 4 is a game that looks to seamlessly switch between city-building simulation gameplay and strategic almost Total War-like battles, there are often a lot of inputs to manage at once and this means that combat can be a little overwhelming at times. Trying to specifically command one type of unit to attack in a different way to another, all while ensuring that your underground Snots (minions) are mining the right resources will mean that you have a lot on your plate at once. I have lost countless ranged units during the preview period due to them wanting to attack up-close and personal alongside my burly warriors, for example. Fortunately, when battles start taking effect, your minions will almost act on auto-pilot and attack the way they should, reducing the opportunity for a strategic disaster.

Realmforge has however looked to enhance the combat a little bit too by increasing the way you can customise and adjust your main hero, Thalya. A new talent tree has been introduced that allows you to provide her with deadly abilities and powers that are incredibly useful for turning the tide of a battle and winning more territory for the Absolute Evil.

The signature nature of the Dungeons series has been preserved in this latest instalment, but thanks to modern technology and systems, everything is just bigger and better. The levels are more detailed, dungeons are enormous, there are wider arrays of units to command and battle against, there are environmental hazards like lava to avoid, and the graphics and presentation is very high quality, even when you zoom right in and get a close-up of the action. In fact, one of my personal favourite parts of Dungeons 4 is the striking fashion in which the overworld changes in appearance as you begin to claim territory, as it goes from being a lush and fantastical landscape to being a barren hellscape overflowing with evilness. Well, either that or how you can actually smack Snots with your Evil Hand to improve their efficiency and generate a bit of evil too.

Dungeons 4 seems to be doing a lot right when it comes to creating a faithful yet inventive sequel. It's not looking to redefine what we've come to know about this series of games, but what it is doing is cleverly building on familiar mechanics and adding meaningful depth along the way. If you're a fan of the series or are looking for a fun and hilarious new simulation-strategy game, Dungeons 4 is definitely one to keep an eye on when it debuts on November 9, 2023 on PC and consoles.