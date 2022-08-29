Dungeons 4 announced with a first trailer

It's been five years since we got a new installation in the Dungeons series, but now Dungeons 4 has been announced with a first trailer. While it is only CG, we still get to know that Dark Elf Thalya is back and that we once again will get to build a dungeon while ruling over vast armies of creatures.

This is the premise according to the press release:

"Build a cozy and comfortable Dungeon to suit your creatures' needs and rule over them, then send them out into the Overworld to kindly remind the good people living there that the Absolute Evil rules over their lands. Gather your Evilness in new and dynamic ways and unleash it upon the lush green forests and plains of the Overworld to turn them over to the dark side. But make sure that your Dungeon is well-secured by traps and defended by your creatures, for those pesky Overworlders won't just twiddle their thumbs while you turn their land into the Absolute Evil's most pleasurable holiday paradise."

Dungeons 4 launches for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch and Xbox Series S/X next year, and it is also included with Game Pass starting day one. Check out the announcement trailer below.