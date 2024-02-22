Dungeonborne was the most popular Steam Next Fest game

You might recall a game called Dark and Darker, which took over Steam last year and proved that fans had an itch for a fantasy PvPvE experience which set you and friends down a dungeon in order to grab loot and hopefully survive all the way to the end.

Now, Dungeonborne is scratching that itch. The most-played game of the Steam Next Fest brought in an impressive amount of players, and its developer has showcased some of the statistics in the infographic below.

Have you played Dungeonborne and what do you think of the idea of fantasy Tarkov?