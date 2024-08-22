Dungeon Stalkers aims to be the gateway to the "chaotic and maniac" world of extraction games

When faced with genres that require significant dedication to feel the progression in the game, often the perception of challenge can put off novice players who are drawn to a particular idea or aesthetic, but don't have the time or don't feel they have the skill to take advantage of it. That's what developers Action Square want to change in Dungeon Stalkers, a dungeon crawler with PvEvP elements whose Early Access begins in autumn 2024. We've been testing the game at Gamescom 2024, and we've also had the chance to talk to its creators in an interview that you can see below.

The premise of targeting casual gamers was a core concept for the development of the game, as Dae Hoon Han tells us:

"I've been always a fan of extraction games, and personally I thought this was a very maniac and hardcore game. So I wanted to make something that's more casual and light for players to begin."

Of course, Dungeon Stalkers doesn't want to stop at just this segment of players, so they came up with a system where you first "train" in a PvE mode (which we played at the Cologne trade fair) and then upgrade to a multiplayer mode with more powerful enemies to earn epic loot and take on the other players.

"So we wanted to take everything that makes this kind of game fun. But additionally, we also wanted to add two more modes. One of the modes that you played, PvE, where some casual players don't want to fight against the players. So that's an easier mode, obviously."

"And ultimately, we wanted to, of course, make the strong monsters, furious monsters, get a chance to fight against them, get their legendary items, and then again play against other players."

The character design and characterisation has also been an essential part of connecting with players and involving them in this colourful and fantastical world, and for that feeling to come from the development team itself.

"First, I have to like it, the team has to like it. So that's what's most important, and something that we can do the best. That's what we focus on."

"And secondly, we wanted to make something very attractive and very eye-catching for the players, and we thought they just need to fall in love with the characters."

Dungeon Stalkers will launch Early Access this autumn on PC.