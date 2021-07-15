English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dungeon Defenders: Awakened

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened will land on Switch next month

The Lycan's Keep update will be out on PC and Xbox on the same day.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened, a co-op Tower Defence game with a sprinkle of action RPG combat elements, will launch on Nintendo Switch on August 4, the developer Chromatic Games announced via Twitter.

Meanwhile, free update "The Lycan's Keep" (formerly known as Episode One) will drop on the same day for the previously-released PC and Xbox versions.

Regarding the PS4 and PS5 ports, the team stated that they "don't yet have a release timeline". However, as they previously announced that they are aiming for DDA to be out on all consoles by the end of the year, "that will still be our goal, but we need some more time to figure out what tasks we need to complete to get DDA through Sony's certification."

If you're interested in getting a copy for your Switch, pre-order will start on July 28.

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy