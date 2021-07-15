Dungeon Defenders: Awakened will land on Switch next month

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened, a co-op Tower Defence game with a sprinkle of action RPG combat elements, will launch on Nintendo Switch on August 4, the developer Chromatic Games announced via Twitter.

Meanwhile, free update "The Lycan's Keep" (formerly known as Episode One) will drop on the same day for the previously-released PC and Xbox versions.

Regarding the PS4 and PS5 ports, the team stated that they "don't yet have a release timeline". However, as they previously announced that they are aiming for DDA to be out on all consoles by the end of the year, "that will still be our goal, but we need some more time to figure out what tasks we need to complete to get DDA through Sony's certification."

If you're interested in getting a copy for your Switch, pre-order will start on July 28.