Dungeon brawler Awaysis is coming to Game Pass on day one

HQ

During the Day of the Devs showcase, we were just informed that developer 17-Bit's dungeon brawler Awaysis will officially be launching as a day one inclusion to the Game Pass service.

Described as a combat-heavy, physics-fueled throwdown where the aim is to overcome hazards and enemies and to ultimately restore peace to the floating relic that is known as the Awaysis, this game is built with cooperative action in mind, as while it does support solo play, it's best with three allies, where access to the Fight Party PvP mode is made available.

As part of this latest reveal for the game, some additional bits and pieces of information have been shared, including that Awaysis is powered by arcade-tight controls matched up with "reactive and emergent physics". It also offers dynamic difficulty spawning systems that should make the game even more challenging, and all while the gameplay is matched up to a soundtrack that has been crafted by Metroid, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, and EarthBound veteran Hip Tanaka.

When Awaysis does launch in 2026 on a yet to be determined exact date, we're told that the game will come to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, with the Game Pass support spanning console and PC on day one.

Check out a new trailer for Awaysis below.