Dune: The Sisterhood will continue filming throughout SAG strike

Dune: The Sisterhood is set to relaunch production soon, and will continue filming in Hungary even with the ongoing SAG strikes. As we reported yesterday, the strike from the US actors union means that a lot of shows, movies, and games are being put on hold.

The Dune prequel is an exception here, it seems, but it isn't the case that the actors in the series are ignoring the strike. Rather, most of the actors are represented by Equity, a union often associated with UK actors. Equity actors cannot legally strike in solidarity with SAG actors, meaning that production can continue.

According to Deadline, the show has already lost its director, a co-showrunner, and two of its leads to unrelated matters, and had to take a break from production in November due to the winter conditions in Hungary being too harsh to shoot in.

The prequel will show us more of the Bene Gesserit, and how they were formed by Harkonnen sisters. It's set 10,000 years before the main events of the Dune saga.