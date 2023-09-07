Dune: Spice Wars to leave Early Access next week

HQ

Shiro Games has announced that the 4X strategy game set on Arrakis, Dune: Spice Wars, will officially be leaving Early Access and debuting as a full 1.0 title as soon as next week.

Announced in a blog post with an accompanying FAQ, the developer notes that with the full release set for September 14, 2023, the game will be increasing in price a little bit, going from $/€29.99 to $/€34.99.

To add to this, Shiro Games confirms that while mod support is not currently available and won't be for the 1.0 release, there is potential for mod support to be added down the line. Similarly, paid DLC has not been confirmed, but the developer hasn't ruled out turning its attention to some if the game has a successful launch - as of now, the team is focusing on the free post launch updates it has planned.

Will you be playing Dune: Spice Wars next week?