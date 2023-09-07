Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dune: Spice Wars

Dune: Spice Wars to leave Early Access next week

There will be a slight price increase to mark the transition.

HQ

Shiro Games has announced that the 4X strategy game set on Arrakis, Dune: Spice Wars, will officially be leaving Early Access and debuting as a full 1.0 title as soon as next week.

Announced in a blog post with an accompanying FAQ, the developer notes that with the full release set for September 14, 2023, the game will be increasing in price a little bit, going from $/€29.99 to $/€34.99.

To add to this, Shiro Games confirms that while mod support is not currently available and won't be for the 1.0 release, there is potential for mod support to be added down the line. Similarly, paid DLC has not been confirmed, but the developer hasn't ruled out turning its attention to some if the game has a successful launch - as of now, the team is focusing on the free post launch updates it has planned.

Will you be playing Dune: Spice Wars next week?

Dune: Spice Wars

