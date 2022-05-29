Dune: Spice Wars to get multiplayer and a new faction this summer

HQ

Shiro Games has revealed the roadmap for Dune: Spice Wars. Set to bring a bunch of new additions to the RTS game over the next few months, the roadmap focuses mainly on the summer but also shows what's to come following that.

As for what is coming this summer, the roadmap states that multiplayer will finally be arriving and that this will allow up to four players to battle it out on Arrakis, all in the hopes of gaining complete control over the desert planet.

Otherwise, the summer will bring a new playable faction, and a new set of victory conditions. As for what this faction is or who its leader will be, that remains unknown for the time being.

In the future, at a currently unannounced time period, the Air & Sand update will arrive, bringing new buildings and units to help you tame Arrakis. This is set to include spaceports and ships.

Lastly, the roadmap also adds that in the future, the Heroes of Dune update will bring ways to activate your councillors, so that they can act as double agents, or rather assist on the battlefield as fighting units with unique abilities.

Dune: Spice Wars is currently available to play on Steam Early Access, and you can read our thoughts on the game right here.