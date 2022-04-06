Dune: Spice Wars to enter Early Access in a few weeks

HQ

Funcom and Shiro Games has announced that Dune: Spice Wars will officially be heading into Early Access in a few weeks. Set to task players with fighting for control and dominance over the desert planet of Arrakis, this RTS title with 4X elements will officially be available in Early Access on April 26.

But this isn't the only bit of Dune: Spice Wars news we got, as it has also been made clear that the Fremen will be a playable faction in the game. We're told that these blue-eyed individuals will have a "greater capacity to move across and withstand the open desert" and that they will have less chance to attract sandworms, among a few other more intricate bonuses.

With so many massive Dune fans in the studio, the excitement I see every day of working with this universe is very real, and we hope this comes across in the game," says Sebastien Vidal, CEO of Shiro Games. "With all this passion for the source material, and all the know-how we've gathered from making Northgard, we can't wait to put this game into players' hands."

Be sure to let us know what you think of Dune: Spice Wars when the game enters Early Access in a few weeks.