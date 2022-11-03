Dune: Spice Wars is coming to PC Game Pass

HQ

We only got told about the latest batch of Game Pass additions a couple of days ago, but already Xbox is back at it with more news for the subscription service. Specifically, we're told that Dune: Spice Wars will be joining the PC Game Pass line-up, and that it will be arriving "soon".

Unfortunately, we don't have much else to go on in regard to when the title will be joining Game Pass, other than being told of its "imminent arrival" in an Xbox Wire blog post, which does suggest it could be dropping rather soon indeed.

Either way, to celebrate the 4X strategy title coming to the service, a dedicated trailer has dropped, giving another look at gameplay for the Early Access project.