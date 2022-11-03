Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dune: Spice Wars

Dune: Spice Wars is coming to PC Game Pass

But when exactly remains unclear.

We only got told about the latest batch of Game Pass additions a couple of days ago, but already Xbox is back at it with more news for the subscription service. Specifically, we're told that Dune: Spice Wars will be joining the PC Game Pass line-up, and that it will be arriving "soon".

Unfortunately, we don't have much else to go on in regard to when the title will be joining Game Pass, other than being told of its "imminent arrival" in an Xbox Wire blog post, which does suggest it could be dropping rather soon indeed.

Either way, to celebrate the 4X strategy title coming to the service, a dedicated trailer has dropped, giving another look at gameplay for the Early Access project.

Dune: Spice Wars

