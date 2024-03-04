Dune seems to be coming to Minecraft

HQ

Now that Dune: Part Two has made its arrival in cinemas around the world, tons of fans have been flocking to theatres to experience the next chapter of Paul Atreides' adventure on the desert planet of Arrakis. As the film is currently all the rage, Mojang has teased what seems to be a crossover between Minecraft and Dune.

As per the game's X account, it's stated that Mojang is teaming up with Legendary and Warner Bros. once again for something clearly Dune inspired. It's not mentioned exactly what, but the fact that the teaser image serves as a reference to some of the posters for Dune: Part Two, it seems fairly clear that the crossover will be Dune related.

What do you hope this crossover will include?