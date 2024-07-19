Dune: Prophecy shows off another delicious teaser trailer

HQ

No expense has been spared as HBO prepares to once again invite us into Frank Herbert's fantastical universe with Dune: Prophecy, the service's new juggernaut set to premiere later this autumn.

Set 10,000 years before the events of the books, the series will give us an insight into the creation of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood, with Emily Watson, Olivia Williams and Tabu among the cast.

So don't miss out on the new, terrifyingly promising teaser trailer below. The premiere of Dune: Prophecy will take place in November but the exact date has not yet been announced.

